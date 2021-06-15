Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hungary vs Portugal EURO 2020 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch HUN vs POR Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal Live Streaming: How to Watch HUN vs POR Live Online

Euro 2020 HUN vs POR Live Streaming: Portugal will be looking to win their second European Championship in succession this summer, and Fernando Santos's side open their Euro 2020 campaign with a clash against Hungary in Budapest. A Selecao will be determined to make a strong start on Tuesday considering the strength of Group F, but Hungary are now a team to be taken extremely seriously at this level of football. Portugal will be looking to win their second European Championship in succession this summer, and Fernando Santos's side open their Euro 2020 campaign with a clash against Hungary in Budapest. A Selecao will be determined to make a strong start on Tuesday considering the strength of Group F, but Hungary are now a team to be taken extremely seriously at this level of football. Find details of Euro 2020 HUN vs POR live streaming details below:

When is the Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match?

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match?

The Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match will take place on Tuesday, June 15.

The Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match?

The Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match will be played at the Puskás Aréna, Budapest (Hungary).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match?

The Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match?

The Euro 2020 Hungary vs Portugal match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.