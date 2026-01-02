Massive fire erupts inside Army camp store in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, fire tenders on spot | VIDEO A large fire erupted in a store inside an Army camp on Auli Road in Joshimath, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders. Authorities are working to contain the blaze and determine the cause.

Joshimath (Uttarakhand):

A major fire broke out inside a store located inside an Army camp on Auli Road in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Friday. Thick smoke was seen billowing from the structure as emergency teams moved promptly to contain the flames. According to initial information, fire tenders reached the spot promptly and began efforts to douse the blaze. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, as per officials.

Similar incidents in the past

This is not the first time a fire incident has been reported from a military facility. In May last year, a major fire erupted at an Army camp near Degree College in Leh. The blaze spread quickly through the building in the morning hours, leading to a rapid response from local police, Army personnel and fire brigade teams. Prompt coordination between the agencies helped contain the fire in time, and no injuries or casualties were reported. The cause of the incident was never officially confirmed.

The Army camp in Leh, an important military installation, was evacuated as a precaution. Personnel acted promptly to stop the fire from causing any significant damage or loss.

In another incident last year, a civilian lost his life after a fire broke out at an Army canteen in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The blaze occurred inside the Badami Bagh Cantonment area, and officials confirmed the death shortly after emergency teams responded to the site.

