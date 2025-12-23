Erling Haaland credits 'genius' Pep Guardiola to turn him into goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland credited Pep Guardiola for refining his movement and mentality at Man City. The striker spoke about handling pressure, adapting to life as a father, and maintaining form after already scoring 25 goals in the 2025-26 season.

Mumbai:

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has opened up about his development under Pep Guardiola, the mental demands of elite football, and the lifestyle changes that have helped him stay focused at the top level of the game.

Since arriving at City, Haaland has continued to evolve beyond his natural goal-scoring instincts, crediting Guardiola for sharpening key aspects of his play. The Norwegian forward highlighted how detailed coaching and tactical understanding have helped him become more efficient inside the box, especially in terms of movement and positioning.

“Since joining City, Pep Guardiola has significantly helped me refine my movements and put myself in positions where I can score goals. He’s a genius, and his support has played a big role in my development as a goal scorer. Working with him so far has been a great experience,” Haaland said while speaking to JioStar.

Haaland’s rise has also come with enormous expectations. Still only in his early twenties, the striker is often judged by whether he scores in every match. He acknowledged the pressure that comes with such scrutiny but stressed the importance of staying mentally balanced and not being consumed by external noise.

“I try not to focus too much on other people’s expectations. For me, it’s important to keep my mind clear and not overthink things. There’s always pressure, but I prefer to stay in my own zone and remain focused regardless of the circumstances. Even when things don’t go as planned, I use the same approach—reminding myself to keep perspective and simply give my best,” the 25-year-old mentioned.

Haaland’s 2025-26 season and motivation

In the 2025-26 season, Haaland has already scored 25 goals in 23 appearances for Man City. He has once again been a force to reckon with after a relatively slow start for the club but Haaland’s form improved at the right time as City are once again back in the title race, trailing by just two points to first-placed Arsenal.

Highlighting the secret and consistency, the striker noted that his life had changed since becoming a father, as there are more responsibilities but he manages to maintain a high energy level to get going on the pitch.

“My life has changed a bit since becoming a father, so there are some new routines and responsibilities compared to previous seasons. For me, it’s all about maintaining high energy levels, staying motivated, and doing what’s best for both my body and my mind so I’m prepared for whatever comes next,” Haaland mentioned.