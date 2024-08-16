EPL 2024-25 live: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY English Premier League 2024-25 to begin on August 16

Manchester United will take on Fulham at Old Trafford in the opening match of the English Premier League 2024 on Friday, August 16. The Red Devils will target a strong start to end their wait for the 21st English title but face a stern test against much-improved Fulham at home.

Head coach Erik ten Hag managed to keep his job despite failing to lead the team to the top six. Manchester United fans witnessed another busy transfer window with the arrival of attacker Joshua Zirkzee and defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for a combined fee in excess of £140m.

The 19-time champions Liverpool will also look for a strong start to the post-Klopp era when they travel to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday. New manager Arne Slot is yet to land his first signing at Anfield as the Reds remain the only English team to sign any player in the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, the defending champions Manchester City sold the Argentine forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of £64m, a new record sale at Etihad. But Pep Guardiola's men will enter the 2024-25 season as favourites with Kalvin Phillips and Joao Cancelo returning from the loan and the Brazilian prospect Savinho arriving with a lot of expectations.

Manchester City clash against London giants Chelsea in their opening game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Title-hopefuls Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first game on Saturday while the North London heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur takes on returning Leicester City in an away fixture on Monday evening.

English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of all English Premier League 2024-25 matches online on Hotstar application and website. All the EPL games will also be available for live telecast on Star Sports channels on TV for Indian users.