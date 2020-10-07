Wednesday, October 07, 2020
     
English FA bans player for two years in doping case

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby cannot play until January 2022 after testing positive for the banned substance higenamine.

London Updated on: October 07, 2020 18:22 IST
England’s Football Association banned a second-division player for two years on Wednesday in a doping case.

The U.K. Anti-Doping agency said the substance is thought to help burn fat and act as a stimulant. It is found in supplements to facilitate weight loss.

"While Bambo Diaby admitted the charge, he did not establish how the higenamine entered his system,” the soccer body said, explaining why a two-year ban was mandatory.

Diaby tested positive after a league game against Blackburn last November. The 22-year-old player started his career in Spain and was previously signed by Sampdoria.

