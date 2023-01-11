Follow us on Image Source : GETTY EFL Cup: Man Utd book semifinal berth after Rashford brace, Newcastle United secure dominant win

Manchester United have booked their place in the last four of the EFL Cup after they swapped Charlton Athletic aside by 3-0 on Tuesday (January 10) evening. A brace from Marcus Rashford and a solitary goal from Antony saw them secure a comfortable win while high-flying Newcastle United were also seen in great form as they beat fellow Premier League outfit Leicester City to reach the semifinals.

Rashford on target for Red Devils

Marcus Rashford scored twice as a much-changed Manchester United made it eight consecutive wins in all competitions by beating Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

United manager Erik ten Hag made eight changes following Friday's FA Cup victory over Everton and handed 17-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo his debut, but it did not disrupt his side's momentum as second-half substitute Rashford continued his fine form with a late double (90, 94).

The England international has now scored 15 goals this season, while his impressive cameo saw him find the net for a sixth game in a row and an eighth straight match at Old Trafford. Antony's fine left-footed strike from distance had earlier put United ahead (21).

Newcastle end 47-year wait

Newcastle moved a step closer to ending a 54-year major trophy drought with a 2-0 quarter-final win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

In front of an explosive St James' Park atmosphere, Newcastle dominated but took until the 60th minute to open the scoring when Dan Burn notched his first goal for the club.

That lead was doubled 12 minutes later as Joelinton escaped in behind down the left and picked out the same corner as Burn did to rubberstamp the victory.

The win breaks a run of 47 years without making the League Cup semi-final for Newcastle as they look to win a first major trophy since 1969. They will find out their semi-final opponents on Wednesday evening.

