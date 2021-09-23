Thursday, September 23, 2021
     
Durand Cup: Army Red vs Bengaluru United quarter-final clash called off due to COVID-19 cases in team

Multiple players of the Army Red squad tested positive, forcing the team to withdraw from the tournament as a result; Bengaluru United receive a bye into the semi-finals.

Kolkata Published on: September 23, 2021 15:11 IST
The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Durand Cup has called off the quarter-final game between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) -- scheduled for Friday at the Kalyani stadium -- due to positive Covid-19 cases reported in the Army Red squad.

The Army Red squad decided to withdraw from the tournament as a result and FCBU received a bye into the Semi-finals.

All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament.

More to follow...

