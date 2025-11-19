Curacao become smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup, population 1/10th of Noida Curacao became the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Jamaica secured an unbeaten qualifying run. Panama and Haiti also qualified, while Jamaica and Suriname advanced to the inter-federation playoffs for two remaining spots.

Curacao:

Curacao made football history after securing qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the tournament. A hard-fought 0-0 draw against Jamaica on the final day of Concacaf qualifying was enough to seal their place, completing an unbeaten campaign that has stunned the region.

The Caribbean island, home to just over 156,000 people and covering 444 square kilometres, topped Group B with 12 points and surpassed Iceland’s record as the smallest nation to reach a World Cup, set when the European side qualified in 2018. Curacao’s run featured a dominant 7-0 victory over Bermuda and consistent performances throughout the group stage.

Led by veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who was absent for the decisive match due to personal reasons, the team maintained remarkable consistency. Advocaat’s resume includes managing the Netherlands across three spells as well as stints with South Korea, Belgium and Russia. His experience has been credited with helping solidify a team long considered an emerging force in the region.

Curacao will discover their group-stage opponents when the World Cup draw takes place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., marking another milestone in what has already become the nation’s greatest football achievement.

Panama also clinched qualification, earning a second World Cup appearance after a convincing 3-0 win over El Salvador. First-half goals from Cesar Blackman and Erick Davis set the tone, with Jose Luis Rodriguez adding a third. Panama topped Group A with 12 points, while Suriname, entering the final day ahead on goal difference, fell to a 3-1 defeat to Guatemala and finished second with nine points.

Haiti qualify for World Cup after 51 years

Haiti completed a memorable campaign by emerging as Group C winners, surpassing regional heavyweights Honduras and Costa Rica. A 2-1 victory over Nicaragua secured top spot, with Loicious Deedson opening the scoring inside nine minutes and Ruben Providence doubling the lead just before halftime. Haiti, whose only previous World Cup appearance came in 1974, finished with 11 points, ahead of Honduras on nine and Costa Rica on seven.

Jamaica and Suriname, both finishing second in their groups, grabbed the final Concacaf places for the inter-federation playoffs. They will compete in March alongside Bolivia, New Caledonia, DR Congo and Iraq in a six-team competition for two remaining World Cup berths.