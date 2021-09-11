Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Manchester United player after 12 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make first appearance of his second spell at Manchester United against Newcastle United at Old Trafford, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday. Ronaldo had also trained with the Red Devils this week.

In an unexpected move when the summer transfer window was nearing its end, the 13-time Premier League champions had managed to sign Ronaldo for 25 million euros ($27 million) from Juventus.

On August 27, United announced Ronaldo's spectacular return on a two-year contract with an obligation to extend for a further year. The Portugal forward, who was at United from 2003-2009 in his first spell, scored 118 goals in 292 appearances.

In his first interview with Manchester United, Ronaldo had said: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday."

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Earlier, coach Ole Gunner Solskjaer had said Ronaldo is ready to feature having had a preseason with Juventus and also having played the full game for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Ireland.