Copa America: Neymar is no Lionel Messi; deserves a kicking for his antics, says Ruggeri

Neymar has been among star attraction for Brazil at the Copa America as the host nation has reached the final without much issues with their latest win coming against Peru in the semi-final on Tuesday.

The star Brazilian forward made headlines with a magical effort that led to the sole goal of the match when he dribbled past two Peruvians to set up Lucas Paqueta. While his charismatic dribbling has earned many applauds, it has failed to impress 1986 World Cup winner Oscar Ruggeri, who speaking at a pre-match show ahead of the semi-final, felt Neymar is often disrespectful to opponents with his skills.

The 59-year-old former Boca Junior defender recalled Neymar was showboating during 4-0 win against Peru in the group stages and deserves a 'good kicking".

"He doesn't follow any codes on the pitch," Ruggeri said of Neymar on ESPN. "He was doing tricks at 4-0 against Peru, I'd have hit him with a good kicking.

He further went on to add that Neymar is special talent but with such antics, he is not going to be like Lionel Messi.

"When you see an opponent is destroyed and the game is dead, you can't do that. It's true that he's different, but he's not like Leo [Messi]," Ruggeri added.