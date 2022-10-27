Champions League: Spanish duo Barcelona, Atletico Madrid crash out; wins for Liverpool, Inter Milan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions League: Spanish duo Barcelona, Atletico Madrid knocked out; wins for Liverpool, Inter Milan

The Spanish duo of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are officially out of the Champions League after they failed to win on Wednesday night. Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win at Camp Nou means that for the second consecutive season Barcelona have faced exit after the group stage form the competition. The night also saw Liverpool, Napoli and Inter Milan register wins while Spurs now face a banana skin on the final matchday after they were held 1-1 at home with Antonio Conte sent off.

It's the second straight season Barcelona have exited the Champions League at the group stage, having gone 17 consecutive seasons making the knockouts.

There was still time for the Spanish side's night to get even worse, though, when Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 win at the Nou Camp to secure first place in Group C.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring after just 10 minutes when he latched onto a sumptuous Serge Gnabry pass, before former Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled Bayern's lead in the 31st minute.

Atletico Madrid made it a miserable night for Spanish sides by also crashing out of the Champions League thanks to a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen in which they missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco's spot kick before Saul Niguez's follow-up hit the crossbar, meaning Diego Simeone's side will exit at the group stage for just the second time in the last 10 years.

Ex-Premier League players Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko scored first-half goals to set Inter on their way at the San Siro, before former Manchester City man Dzeko struck again in the second half to record a 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen.

The night also saw Spurs denied a last-gasp winner by the VAR when Harry Kane was given offside which now means that Spurs will have to win on the final matchday to win the group. There were wins for the likes of Liverpool and Napoli ho both will face on matchday 6 to determine the group winner with the Italian side sitting in the ascendency.

