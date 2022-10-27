Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: 6 teams, 3 matches as Group 2 big boys including Rohit Sharma's India take center stage

Highlights India play Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground with match starting at 12:30 PM

South Africa will be in action in the early match as they play Bangladesh

Pakistan will be in search of their first win on Australian soil in T20Is as they play Zimbabwe

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 is all set for a blockbuster Thursday (October 27) as all six teams from Group 2 take center stage in the Super 12. The headline fixture of the day comes between India and Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground which will come after the South Africa and Bangladesh contest at the same venue. In a late start on a busy day, Pakistan play Zimbabwe as they search for their first win on Australian soil in the T20I format.

India vs Netherlands

India vs Netherlands

After beating Pakistan in the opening match, the Indian team is full of confidence and will look to register a second win in the Super 12 stage. While Virat Kohli was firing on cylinders, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Co will loom at the fixture as the perfect opportunity to find their form. This will be the first time these two teams meet in the T20I format.

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

South Africa vs Bangladesh

The early star on the day will see South Africa face Bangladesh after their match against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain. The result saw them drop a point, while another such scenario will see them lose grip in the group with catch-up to be played. Bangladesh on the flip side will look to strengthen their grip in the group after they won by 9 runs against the Netherlands in their opening match.

The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

The late start on the day will see Pakistan face Zimbabwe at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Both teams will look for their first win of the tournament in the Super 12 stage with huge permutations lying in front of them if the match gets washed out. Pakistan lost to India in the opening match saw them drop 2 valuable points while Zimbabwe got a point after their match was washed out.

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST at the Optus Stadium on Thursday (October 27).

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Starsports Network while the same can be streamed on Hotstar.

