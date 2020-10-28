Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus' match against Barcelona

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
Turin, Italy Published on: October 28, 2020 20:05 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Juventus' match squad for the Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the 35-year-old forward initially tested positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo tested positive on October 13 and was reported to have no symptoms.

The Portuguese player posted a photo and message on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Feeling good and healthy!” he wrote. “Forza Juve!”

Ronaldo first tested positive two days before Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden. He was dropped from the squad after another test on Oct. 14 confirmed the positive result.

On Tuesday, Juventus refused to comment on Italian media reports that Ronaldo’s latest test was still positive for COVID-19.

Álvaro Morata replaced Ronaldo against Dynamo Kyiv last week and scored twice in a 2-0 win in Group G.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

