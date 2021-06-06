Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch BEL vs CRO Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch BEL vs CRO Live Online

When is Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Belgium are looking to to wrap up their UEFA Euro 2020 preparations on a high when they host 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia to the King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels on Sunday. World No. 1 Belgium been the dominant force under the leadership of Roberto Martinez, with teams finding it hard to tame them in the last three years. Heading into the Euros, the golden generation will be desperate to win maiden title, although their preparations have not started in the best possible way. They were held 1-1 by Greece last week and will want to reach Euros on a winning note. BEL vs CRO match details below:

Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match will take place on Sunday, June 6.

What are the timings of Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, UK.

Which TV channel will broadcast Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD.

Where can you live stream Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match?

Belgium vs Croatia International Friendly match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 1 SD/HD) in India.