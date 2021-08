Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller dies at 75

Former Bayern Munich and West Germany forward Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75. Bayern announced the news on their official social media profiles.

"FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller," the club wrote on its official social media profile.

"The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75."

(More to follow..)