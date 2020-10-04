Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch Barca vs SEV live football match online

Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming La Liga in India: Barcelona play against Europa League winner Sevilla at the Camp Nou Stadium with the spotlight on teenager Ansu Fati after he started the season with three goals in his first two matches with the Catalan club. Like Barcelona, Sevilla also won their first two Spanish league games. Less than two months after that Champions League loss, a new coach emphasizing a strong work ethic and a forward not even 18 years old have pumped fresh optimism into Camp Nou. Ansu Fati’s three goals in two wins have Barcelona off to an ideal start to the Spanish league. Added to three preseason wins, Barcelona appears to be on its way back. Even Philippe Coutinho looks like a different player than the one that moped around the field for a season and a half before being loaned out to Bayern. Instead of playing on the left side like in his first stint with Barcelona, Coutinho is now thriving as the central playmaker playing behind Messi acting as the team’s “false nine.” Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla live La Liga match in India.

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla will take place on Monday, October 5 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla being played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played at the Camp Nou.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla?

La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Sevilla will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

