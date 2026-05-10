Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch La Liga El Clasico in India?

New Delhi:

Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for the El Clasico at the Camp Nou, which could define the champions of the La Liga 2026. Barca, 11 points clear of Madrid, need just a draw to win back-to-back Spanish titles and stay on course to create history.

They are looking to equal the all-time record of reaching 100 points in a season, should they win all of their remaining four games. The Hansi Flick's side is also hunting to become the first club to win all their matches at home in a 38-game season and needs to win their games against Alvaro Arbeloa's Madrid and then against Real Betis to achieve the feat.

Madrid without Mbappe for Clasico

Meanwhile, Madrid have been found wanting with their resources of late. Kylian Mbappe will be missing the Clasico due to his hamstring issue. He trained with the team on Friday but was not named in the squad for the game at the Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Madrid will also be without midfielder Federico Valverde, who got indulged in a post-training clash with French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. This left the Uruguayan requiring hospital treatment for a head injury, and out for a fortnight. Valverde later explained that he "accidentally" collided with a table during the argument "causing a small cut on my forehead".

Ahead of the clash, here are all the live streaming details between Barcelona and Real Madrid

When is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will take place on Sunday, May 10 (Monday, May 11 as per IST).

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will begin at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST).

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will be held at the Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match on TV in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will not be available on television in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash online on the Fancode app and website.