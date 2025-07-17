Barcelona star Lamine Yamal inherits Lionel Messi's iconic jersey, has eyes set on Champions League title Star Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal was officially given Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey after he signed a contract extension with the club. Speaking at the ceremony, Yamal also outlined his goals for the future as well.

Barcelona:

Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal has inherited the club’s iconic No. 10 jersey. Once adorned by club legend Lionel Messi, the jersey has officially been awarded to Yamal, who has been exceptional for both club and country in recent times. Deemed as Barcelona’s next star, Yamal has already set his footing in Europe and is revered as one of the brightest talents in world football.

Often considered Lionel Messi’s successor at the club, Yamal has witnessed a meteoric rise since making his debut for the club. It is worth noting that Yamal was officially given the iconic jersey in a ceremony held on Wednesday, July 16.

In the 2024-25 season, the youngster finished with 18 goals and 25 assists to his name. The jersey was previously worn by Ansu Fati, who vacated it after moving to Monaco on loan.

Yamal outlines his goals for upcoming season

Furthermore, Lamine Yamal, at the official ceremony of his jersey handover, came forward and stated that he is aiming to win the Champions League and the World Cup with Spain in 2026 as well.

"My goals for this new season? Winning the Champions League and the World Cup. These are my goals now. Every child dreams of owning things from Messi, Ronaldinho, and Maradona. I will try to continue their legacy with the number 10. The renewal until 2031 is a big step. A long road full of victories. We hope to enjoy it even more than last year," Yamal was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

He also came forward and gave his opinion on why he thinks Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in the history of the sport. "For me, he is the best player in history. Everything he did on and off the field impressed me, and he gives me a sense of awe in everything. Everywhere in the world he goes, he leaves an impact. I liked everything about his game. And it’s been something really beautiful for me,” Yamal said.

Also Read: