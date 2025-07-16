Sunil Chhetri addresses ISL concerns as Indian football remains in limbo Legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri spoke on the growing concerns regarding the Indian Super League. The marquee tournament has been put on hold after a disagreement between AIFF and FSDL over the Master's Rights Agreement.

New Delhi:

Indian football is facing one of its most uncertain phases in recent history. The delay of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, due to the lack of agreement on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), has cast a shadow over the immediate future of the sport.

For players, coaches, support staff, and thousands of others who depend on football for their livelihood, this has created a period of anxiety and confusion, as legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri stated on his social media account.

He is among the first to publicly acknowledge the growing concern within the footballing community. In a heartfelt statement, he reflected not just on his personal preparation but also on the broader ramifications for the sport in the country. Initially relieved when a short pre-season delay gave him more time to prepare, Chhetri admitted that the indefinite suspension has left him and many others deeply unsettled.

“When my phone went off a few weeks ago informing us of a delay in pre-season by a fortnight, I must admit it made me smile. And that’s because I was on vacation, hadn’t moved as much as I would have liked to, and hadn’t been eating as clean as I usually do. I had more time than I had bargained to get in shape,” Chettri tweeted.

“That ‘fortnight’ has now changed to ‘indefinitely’ and that smile’s been wiped out. It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I’ve realised that my selfish problem isn’t as important,” he added.

Chettri calls for unity and perseverance

More than his own fitness or routine, Chhetri’s concern lies with the collective uncertainty shared across the Indian football ecosystem. He pointed out how players from various clubs, along with staff members, physiotherapists, masseurs, and others, have been reaching out, expressing their fears and confusion about the future. This highlights the widespread impact of the current stalemate, which goes far beyond just the teams and onto the livelihoods of support personnel and operations staff.

“The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I’ve received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs – not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with,” his statement further read.

Despite the chaos, Chhetri called for calm and unity. His message was clear: stick together and keep pushing forward. The footballing community, he said, must continue to train and prepare, and trust that a solution will come.