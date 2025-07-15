Spanish authorities urge probe into Lamine Yamal's use of entertainers with Dwarfism at birthday party Spain’s Social Rights Ministry has called for an investigation into Lamine Yamal after reports that he hired entertainers with dwarfism for his 18th birthday party. Disability advocates claim it was discriminatory, while one performer defended the event.

Barcelona:

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has requested a formal investigation into FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal following reports that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainers at his recent 18th birthday party. The request was made to the prosecutor’s office after a legal complaint was filed by ADEE, Spain’s Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias.

Yamal celebrated his birthday on Sunday at a rented villa in Olivella, located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Barcelona. The event was attended by several influencers, YouTubers, and some of his Barcelona teammates. It is alleged that a group of entertainers with dwarfism were hired to perform during the celebrations, a move that has sparked backlash from disability rights advocates.

ADEE condemned the act, stating that hiring people with dwarfism for entertainment purposes is “unacceptable in the 21st century.” The organisation argues that such practices reinforce harmful stereotypes and degrade the dignity of individuals with disabilities.

“The general law on the rights of persons with disabilities expressly prohibits the following practices: 'Shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule, or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity are prohibited'.

One of the performers defended Yamal

However, in an interview with Spanish radio station RAC1, a performer who claimed to be one of the entertainers at the party defended Yamal, insisting there was no disrespect involved.

“No one disrespected us, we worked in peace. I don't understand why there's so much hype. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way. We work as entertainers. Why can't we do it? Because of our physical condition?” the performer said.

FC Barcelona has declined to comment on the matter, stating it pertains to Yamal’s private life. The club added it will reassess its stance if further concrete details emerge.