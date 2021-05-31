Bale 'would love to replicate' 2016 displays, as Wales announce Euro 2020 squad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Gareth Bale.

Robert Page's Wales confirmed their 26-man squad for the European Championships, which begin on 11th June. Captain Gareth Bale said they "would love to replicate" the side from four years ago, which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France.

Wales have been drawn in Group A along with Italy, Slovakia and Switzerland. They begin their group campaign against Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12th June, before they take on Slovakia at the same venue four days later.

Wales then face a daunting trip to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to face Roberto Mancini's Italy on 20th June. Uncapped Cardiff City youngster Rubin Colwill is the surprise inclusion in Wales' squad for Euro 2020.

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Lawrence (St Pauli), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City, Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Manchester United), David Brooks (AFC Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Matt Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).