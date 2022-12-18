Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Argentina vs France

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch match on TV, online

Argentina and France are set to face each other in the final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. In the first semis, legendary player Lionel Messi's Argentina defeated Croatia to advance to the summit clash 3-0. On the other hand, France defeated Morocco 2-0 to make their way to the final

Interestingly, this will be Argentina's sixth World Cup appearance. The team has won the title twice so far, in the years 1978 and 1986. On the other hand, France have made it to the final of the World Cup for the fourth time after 1998, 2006, 2018.

It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Argentina vs France :

When is Argentina vs France match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 18h of December, Sunday.

Where will the match between Argentina and France be held?

The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the match between Argentina and France of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Argentina and France of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Head-to-head Details -

Argentina and France have met each other at the World Cup stage three times so far. Their previous meetings were in the years 1930, 1978, and 2018.

In their previous encounter in Russia, Kylian Mbappe guided France to win the game 4-3.

France vs Argentina Head-To-Head:

Matches won by France - 1

Matches won by Argentina - 2

Matches ended in a draw - 0

Let's look at their journeys to the finals:

France's road to the final -

Match 1: France vs Australia - Winner (4-1)

France vs Australia - Winner (4-1) Match 2: France vs Denmark - Loser (2-1)

France vs Denmark - Loser (2-1) Match 3: France vs Tunisia - Loser (0-1)

France vs Tunisia - Loser (0-1) Round of 16: France vs Poland - Winner (3-1)

France vs Poland - Winner (3-1) Quarterfinals: France vs England - Winner (2-1)

France vs England - Winner (2-1) Semifinals: France vs Morocco - Winner (2-0)

​Argentina's road to the final -

Match 1: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Loser (1-2)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Loser (1-2) Match 2: Argentina vs Mexico - Winner (2-0)

Argentina vs Mexico - Winner (2-0) Match 3: Argentina vs Poland - Winner (0-2)

Argentina vs Poland - Winner (0-2) Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia - Winner (2-1)

Argentina vs Australia - Winner (2-1) Quarterfinals: Argentina vs Netherlands - Winner on penalties (4-3)

Argentina vs Netherlands - Winner on penalties (4-3) Semifinals: Argentina vs Croatia - Winner (3-0)

