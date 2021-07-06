Argentina vs Colombia Live Streaming Copa America 2021: How to Watch ARG vs COL online on Sony Liv

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on How to watch ARG vs COL online on Sony Liv.

Argentina vs Colombia America Live Streaming: How to Watch ARG vs COL match online on SonyLIV

Colombia and Argentina will face off in Copa America semi-final on Wednesday with the aim their final tickets against host nation Brazil. Argentina are high on confidence with their captain Lionel messi firing all cylinders and scored a beautiful free-kick and assisted two others in quarter-final 3-0 win against Ecuador. Their opponents, on the other hand, had a narrow passage to semis when they edged Uruguay in penatly shootout. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Argentina vs Colombia live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN 1.

Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch ARG vs COL match online on SonyLIV