AIFF Election: Bhaichung Bhutia files his nomination for AIFF Presidential Post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI

Former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia has filed a fresh nomination for the post of president ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections scheduled on September 2.

During an interview with PTI, he said,” I have filed my nomination for the AIFF president's post and I feel I am the right person for the job.” Bhaichung Bhutia further stated that he wants Indian football to reach new heights as he himself has played games for the country.

“I have played so many games for the country and top clubs and I also know a bit on the administrative side as I am in Mission Olympics Cell of the sports ministry as well as in other committees. I want Indian football to reach new heights," he added.

Earlier, he had appealed to the Supreme Court for eminent players of football to have voting rights and eligibility to become members of the AIFF general body. Although the appeal was refused, he will now be contesting from the state unit.

The 45-year-old name was proposed by the Andhra Football Association (AFA) and seconded by the Rajasthan Football Association. He had also filed his nomination earlier for the presidential post of AIFF and was backed by his former teammate Deepak Mandal and seconded by eminent woman footballer, Madhu Kumari.

BJP leader from West Bengal, Kalyan Chaubey had also filed his nomination and would be fighting against Bhutia for the post. Chaubey has also played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as a goalkeeper and is considered to be a firm favorite for the top post. Chaubey's nomination was proposed by the Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Arunachal Pradesh.

The polls will be held at the AIFF headquarter in New Delhi. The result of the polls will be announced according to the returning officer's notice either on 2-3 September 2022.

(Inputs from PTI)

