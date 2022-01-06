AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: AIFF president, Thackeray and officials meet to discuss safety protocols

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File Photo of DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"The discussion elaborated on medical facilities, infrastructure, safety protocols and hospitality".

Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria were also present.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders", said Patel.

AIFF president Praful Patel, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray, president of Mumbai football (MDFA) and other officials held a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges, solutions and charter guidelines for the safe and successful hosting of the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup keeping in mind the evolving Covid-19 situation in India.

During the meeting, Thackeray, Minister of Tourism in Maharashtra government, Patel who is also the Chairman of the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 and other key stakeholders including AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das and Project Directors of the tournament closely examined the developments in the host state of Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level.

"In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with AIFF President Mr Praful Patel ji, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police and Health Department officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship," Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.

"Furthermore, the discussion elaborated on medical facilities, infrastructure, safety protocols, hospitality arrangements, and ensuring every COVID protocol is stringently observed," read a follow-up tweet.

The AIFF president sounded grateful and upbeat ahead of the 12-nation tournament which kicks off on January 20.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022," said Patel.

"....everyone involved in any and every capacity has been unanimously committed to the task of bringing Asia's best to India." he added.

Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria were also present in the meeting to discuss matters and extend their unflinching support in hosting the tournament.

