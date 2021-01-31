Absolute honour to play with Manchester Utd badge on my chest, says Bruno Fernandes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he won't rest until he helps the club continue its legacy of winning trophies. The Portuguese shared a video on his Instagram, celebrating his first year as a 'Red' and thanking the fans for their support.

Since arriving at the Old Trafford last year, 26-year-old Bruno has scored 28 goals in 53 appearances.

"Definitely not the result I wanted to celebrate my first year as a Red, but we'll keep working to improve. It's an absolute honour to play football with the Man Utd badge on my chest. The history of this football club was built over wins, many wins," Fernandes wrote in his Instagram post.

"I came here to help on continuing that legacy, and I won't rest until I do it. I want to thank all the fans for your outstanding support. Hopefully, this was only the first of many years together. Glory glory Man United!" he added.

Bruno was left frustrated after United lost vital ground in the title race after drawing 0-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. He came close to scoring a few times, including a free-kick just outside the area before halftime.

The ball looked like it would narrowly clear the wall but Luiz headed the ball backwards and over the crossbar. The Brazilian celebrated the clearance by pumping his fists in the air. United are currently sitting at second spot with 41 points in 21 games, three points behind rivals Manchester City.

(With AP Inputs)