UEFA's medical official says resumption of football leagues still possible this season

A leading medical official at UEFA says soccer competitions should be able to resume this season.

Soccer has been brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some leagues — including France and the Netherlands — canceling their 2019-20 seasons following government orders. FIFA’s medical committee chair has also expressed doubts about completing this season.

Tim Meyer, chairman of UEFA’s medical committee, says all soccer organizations planning for resumptions need to produce “comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions” to ensure the health of those involved in the games is protected.

Meyer says “it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019-20 season” under these conditions and if local legislation is respected.

Meyer also is chairing the newly established UEFA medical sub group which is examining the health issues surrounding a return to football.

