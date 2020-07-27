Not many predicted us to finish in top-four, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is happy to prove critics wrong after the club finished third in the Premier League and also secured a Champions League berth.

United confirmed their place in the top four with a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

"I don't think many were predicting it, the predictions were for us to finish sixth or seventh," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Asked if he took motivation from those early season predictions, he replied: "I've always been made that way. If I'm getting criticised that makes me stronger in what I'm doing. Please don't praise me too much as I'll get complacent. That's the way I'm made.

"I believe in what I do and believe in what I've been doing. We all have different ideas of management and I do it my way. That's the only way I can do it. The players bought into it and have taken on board what we've been doing. I'm not going to say I'm not the man, of course, as I'm in the job. I believe in what I'm doing."

It's a massive achievement by the staff and players. They are incredible. I had a chat with all of them today saying no matter what happened today we'd had a fantastic season. We're building a culture. I'm very pleased and proud of their efforts. To win this game was massive mentally as we've lost two semi-finals."

Solskjaer, a former United striker, also praised Bruno Fernandes for his contribution.

"We have to admit that he's been a massive influence," he said.

"A massive impact and he has been scoring and creating goals. But also his enthusiasm and mentality has helped. Maybe today you could see a tired Bruno but that's natural as he's played too much. You can see his passion and he was moaning a little here and there, we might have to take that away from him sometimes. But he stepped up, calm as you like and tucked away the penalty."

