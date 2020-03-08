Manchester United vs Manchester City, Live Streaming: Watch MUN vs MCI live online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Manchester City, Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch MUN vs MCI Live Online on Hotstar and Star Sports.

The Premier League title race might be all but over, but the Manchester Derby remains a high-profile fixture in the Premier League. The two Manchester clubs will meet each other at the Old Trafford on Sunday as the home side continues on its fight for a place in the top-4 of the league. Manchester City, too, will aim to collect as many points as possible in the remaining games of the league, even as their focus is largely on the European competition. Guardiola's men are high on confidence after registering a 2-1 away win at Santiago Bernabeu and lifting the Carabao Cup title last weekend. United, meanwhile, find an attacking style they find themselves comfortable in, and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the midfield has bolstered their attacking game. The side is still alive in Europa League as well as the FA Cup and will aim to maintain pressure on Chelsea in the league as well. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City, Live Streaming, Premier League online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Select.

