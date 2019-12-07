Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League: Man City vs Man Utd live match online

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League

What time will Premier League match, Manchester City vs Manchester United begin?

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in a high-voltage Premier League clash on Saturday night as both the sides aim to improve their position in the table. United are upbeat after they registered a thrilling victory over Tottenham to ruin Jose Mourinho's return at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored twice to seal a comeback victory for the hosts as United climbed to sixth position in the league table. City, meanwhile, have been relatively poor from last season but hold an upper-edge over their neighbours nonetheless. After being held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, City made a dominant return with a 4-1 win over Burnley and will aim to build on the victory when they take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at the Etihad Stadium. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League. You can watch Man City vs Man Utd live match online on Hotstar and on TV on Star Sports.

The Premier League match, Manchester City vs Manchester United will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where will the Premier League match, Manchester City vs Manchester United be held?

The Premier League match, Manchester City vs Manchester United will be held at Etihad Stadium.

Which channel will telecast the Premier League match, Manchester City vs Manchester United on TV?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Manchester United will be aired live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to watch the Premier League match, Manchester City vs Manchester United match online?

You can watch the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Manchester United match online on Hotstar and JioTV.