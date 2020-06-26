Image Source : GETTY IMAGES At the end of storm, there's golden sky: Twitter echoes 'You Will Never Walk Alone' on Liverpool's title win

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 in an exciting clash at Stamford Bridge and Liverpool finally won the league title after 30-years. After playing quality football throughout the season Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool dethroned defending champions Manchester City who won the league in the past two seasons.

Liverpool became Premier League's earliest ever champions with seven games remaining when Chelsea beat Manchester 2-1 courtesy Christian Pulisic and Willian goals.

The club was 25 points clear when the league was abruptly halted in March as the country was forced into lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18. But the inception of the Premier League in 1992 transformed the landscape of the English game.

Liverpool waited a long time to win their first Premier League title. The Reds came a quite closer to clinch the title last season in a neck to neck race with Manchester City but the Pep Guardiola's boys lifted the trophy by a one-point margin.

The Reds' player dedicated the title-win to their fans who stick by them in the toughest of times.

Star player Mohamed Salah took to Twitter to laud Liverpool fans and said they made it possible.

"Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. Multiple musical notes now they’re gonna believe us Multiple musical notes Grinning face," he tweeted.

Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. 🎶 now they’re gonna believe us 🎶 😀 pic.twitter.com/bqkXM1Fjpj — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020

Virgil van Dijk also expressed his happiness on Twitter and wrote: "At the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky.. We did it!! Dreams do come true.."

At the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky.. We did it!! Dreams do come true.. pic.twitter.com/9tBvflkHEM — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 25, 2020

The star of Liverpool's title win Sadio Mane also posted a heartfelt note after crowned Premier League champions.

"The road is long and strewn with pitfalls. But we knew that by dint of persistence we will get there. Special mention to the technical staff of LFC, my teammates, the employees of the club without forgetting our valiant supporters who spare no effort to support us. To be champion is celebrated!" Mane posted on Instagram.

And now you’re gonna believe us...... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans also hailed Jurgen Klopp's and his boys to finally fulfil their dream to lift the Premier League title.

THIS YEAR IS OUR YEAR!

THIS YEAR IS OUR YEAR!

THIS YEAR IS OUR YEAR!

19! 19! 19! 19! 19! 19! 19!

NUMBER 19!#Liverpool#YNWA pic.twitter.com/3aI7Wf6KcB — Fahmiali (@FahmiiAlii) June 26, 2020

Entah kenapa slalu merinding ketika supporter menyanyikan lagu ini



Walk On, Walk On..

With hope in your heart..

And you'll never walk alone..

You'll Never Walk Alone..#YNWA #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/lITmolZTw4 — Laa-Laa (@cipadel) June 25, 2020

Liverpool will next face Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

