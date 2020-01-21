Liverpool are a machine, feels PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe feels English side Liverpool are "a machine" and he is 100 per cent happy in the French capital as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

"What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing," Mbappe was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

"Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it's a very good team with a very good manager."

The 21-year-old World Cup winner said he is committed to PSG and is not thinking about a move to Real Madrid despite being linked heavily.

"Everyone talks about it - when I was young I talked about it too," said Mbappe. "But now I'm a player and I know it's not the moment.

"We are in January -- it's the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it's not good for PSG.

"Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100 per cent with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about (my future).

"I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I'm a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

"I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I'm focused on my game."

Liverpool won the Champions League last time and are in the running to win the Premier League for the first time since 1990. Mbappe has also been linked to Liverpool despite manager Jurgen Klopp saying the striker is out of his club's price range.