Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers reveals he had coronavirus

English Premier League side Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on Friday revealed he had been infected with the deadly coronavirus in March.

"I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford (March 14) and then the week after that, I started to struggle.

"For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus."

Rodgers said he suffered from "breathlessness" before he recovered.

Previously, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus on March 12 but has since recovered after self-isolating.

He had reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis -- the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February -- had coronavirus on March 10.

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, subject to government approval.

The English FA Cup football competition has been provisionally slated to resume with the quarter-finals on June 27-28 and the final set to be held on August 1.

