LaLiga suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

Spanish LaLiga was on Monday suspended indefinitely as the death toll in Spain kept on rising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk," a joint statement from La Liga and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) read.

"Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones."

According to data released on Monday, more than 2,000 people have died in Spain due to COVID-19.

La Liga had decided to suspend its next two match days after Real Madrid, who were to play on one of the matchdays, said that it has placed its players and staff under quarantine after one of the members of its basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.