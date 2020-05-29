La Liga: 2020/21 season 'will start on September 12', says league president

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that while they plan to resume the current season on June 11, they will restart the new season of the league on September 12.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that the Spain football federation plans to restart the 2020/21 season of the league on Septmeber 12. The Spanish government had earlier given the green light to resume the current season from the first week of June.

In a conversation with Spain's football magazine Marca, Tebas said that they 'will restart' the new season of La Liga on September 12.

"We'll restart, if God allows, on June 11," Tebas said.

"We're hoping that Madrid and Barcelona pass into Phase Two [of the lockdown de-escalation plan], which is where we can play.

"There are more than 130 people at LaLiga working so that everything can be done in a new way. Travel, organisation, everything.

"We're prepared and the important thing will be the day we finish the league. We'll start next season on September 12." (ALSO READ: FA Cup set to resume with QFs on June 27-28)

It was also confirmed earlier that La Liga will be using virtual crowd noises during their games, as the fans remain empty to maintain precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain's top-tier football league will become the second major football league to resume amid the pandemic. While the Bundesliga already resumed earlier this week, England's Premier League is set to restart on Jun 17, while Italy's Serie A will kick-off on June 20.

Additionally, the FA Cup in England will also resume on June 27.

