India football skipper Sunil Chhetri picks the IPL franchise he would like to play for

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri is enjoying his self-isolation period pretty well. Like many famous personalities across the globe, Chhetri also started the 'ask me anything' session on his Twitter account with #AskChhetri.

During the interactive session on Twitter, Chhetri answered fans question with his own wit and humour. One cricket fan asked Chettri which he would like play for in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11,’ A Twitter user asked India’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The India football captain picked his local team Royal Challengers Bangalore for that matter and give the reason that he is a 'Bangalore boy'.

‘I’m a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question,’ Chhetri replied.

I'm a Bangalore boy 😉 That should answer your question. https://t.co/XF0OZxcfwR — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked: "Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?"

The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: "I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it."

I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat the both of them at it. https://t.co/4VMjuXW1z0 pic.twitter.com/9v8XdXGEXy — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.