I’m not a sack of potatoes: Ivan Rakitic addresses his future at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has hit back at Barcelona for their recent behaviour against him for forcing his transfer last year. The Croatian has been part of the La Liga giants since 2014, but has fallen out of contention ever since Barcelona roped in Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. And hence, Rakitic has only been part of 10 out of Barcelona's 27 fixtures so far.

“I understand the situation but I’m not a sack of potatoes who you can do anything with,” the 32-year-old told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

“I want to be somewhere I feel wanted and respected. If that’s here then I’ll be delighted but if it’s somewhere else then I’ll be the one who decides where, not anyone else.”

Rakitic had earlier confirmed that he won't part of the swapping deal with Paris Saint-Germain in a bid that Barcelona who bring back Neymar. The midfielder also expressed his disappointment over losing his spot in the playing XI but did add that he wants to see out his contract which ends in 2021, implying that the club would be unable to earn from his departure.

“Last year was the best of the six I’ve had here and I was annoyed with how I was treated. I was very surprised and I didn’t understand it. The results have not been the best and I haven’t played much, that is why I felt hurt,” he said.

“I had a very strange first half of the season, it was very uncomfortable and surprising for me. But I hope I can finish this last year of my contract.”

La Liga has presently been halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona stood at the top of the table prior to the suspension of the season.

