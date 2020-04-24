German Cup final postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The final of DFB-Pokal, which was scheduled to take place on May 23, has now been postponed indefinitely.

The German Cup final has been postponed indefinitely and will likely take place without fans, the German Football federation said.

The federation says the final will no longer be played on May 23 in Berlin as planned but it’s still sticking to a June 30 deadline to finish the season.

Federation president Fritz Keller says “it is extremely unfortunate that in all likelihood this special game will have to take place in a stadium without spectators.”

There are also no dates for the postponed semifinals. They were originally scheduled to be played earlier this week with champion Bayern Munich hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth-division club Saarbrücken welcoming Bayer Leverkusen.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the postponement of almost all of Association Football around Europe, with Belarusian Premier League being the sole exception.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage