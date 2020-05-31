Bundesliga: Bayern Munich put five past Dusseldorf to go 10 points clear at top

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bayern Munich have increased the lead over Borussia Dortmund to ten points with a 5-0 win over Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Bayern Munich put five past Dusseldorf to go three points closer to the Bundesliga title on Saturday. With the win, Bayern have increased the lead over the second-placed Borussia Dortmund to 10 points.

Lewandowski has now scored against all the 19 teams which currently feature in the Bundesliga table, as he scored the goal against Dusseldorf.

It was a thoroughly dominating performance from the Bavarian giants, who were given a boost in the 15th minute with an own goal from Mathias Jorgensen.

France's Benjamin Pavard doubled the lead inside the half-an-hour mark, before Lewandowski took charge. The Polish striker scored two-minutes ahead of the interval and then registered another merely five minutes after the half-time to take his Bundesliga tally to 29 goals for the season.

Alphonso Davies scored two minutes after Lewandowski's goal to complete the 5-0 rout of Dusseldorf.

In other games, Werder Bremen revived its hopes of avoiding relegation Saturday with a 1-0 win over slumping Schalke, while Hertha Berlin continued its strong form since the Bundesliga restart with another victory.

Werder midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt hit a curling long-range shot into the top corner for the only goal of the game, though Schalke complained of a foul in the build-up.

Werder stays 17th and in the relegation places, but moves within three points of safety. The team has only spent one season outside the top division since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963. Schalke drops to 10th and hasn't won a league game since January.

Hertha beat Augsburg 2-0 to make it 10 points from four games since the Bundesliga resumed in empty stadiums this month. That run has lifted the Berlin club out of the relegation battle and within four points of the Europa League places.

Wolfsburg stays sixth, in a Europa League spot, despite a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt and is now level on points with seventh-placed Hoffenheim, which beat Mainz 1-0.

(With inputs from AP)

