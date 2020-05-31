Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bundesliga: Bayern Munich players agree to pay cut till 'end of season'

Players of defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have accepted a salary cut which will last until the "end of the season" to help the club through the ongoing crisis caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is very satisfying to see that our team understands the situation and will again give up part of their salary until the end of the season," club president Herbert Hainer told German daily Bild on Saturday.

In April, the Bayern squad had taken a 20 per cent reduction in salary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern currently remain on the top spot with a ten-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga resumed on May 16 behind closed doors and is slated to end on June 27. The season was interrupted mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 3.6 lakh lives across the globe.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Bayern Munich put five past Dusseldorf to go three points closer to the Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Lewandowski has now scored against all the 19 teams which currently feature in the Bundesliga table, as he scored the goal against Dusseldorf.

France's Benjamin Pavard doubled the lead inside the half-an-hour mark, before Lewandowski took charge. The Polish striker scored two-minutes ahead of the interval and then registered another merely five minutes after the half-time to take his Bundesliga tally to 29 goals for the season.

