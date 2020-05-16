Live Streaming, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Watch Bundesliga live online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Find full details on when and where to watch DOR vs SCH online on Hotstar and TV telecast on Star Sports.

Live Streaming, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04

Live Streaming, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: ​

When is the Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04?

The football action finally returns to television screens as Bundesliga becomes the first major European football league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 had put a halt to all sporting action since late March, but the Bundesliga restart has given hope to the sports fraternity around the world. In the first match of the league post-restart, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Schalke 04 at Signal Iduna Park. The title race is intense in the German top flight with Dortmund only four points behind the first-placed Bayern Munich. However, the Men in Yellow will be without their two key players, Axel Witsel and Emre Can as the duo sits out with injuries. There will be significant changes in how football returns, as team hugging, kissing the ball, spitting on the field are some of the many activities which will not be allowed. You can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live online on Hotstar. You can also watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 TV telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. BUNDESLIGA SCHEDULE

The Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 will take place on Saturday, 16 May 2020.

Where is the Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 being played?

The Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What are the timings of Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04?

The Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04?

The Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 will broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04?

The Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 will live stream on Hotstar.

