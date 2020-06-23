Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch Barca vs Athletic live football match

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga Live Streaming in India: After dropping points against Sevilla, Barcelona will look to get back to winning ways against Atheltic Bilbao. The Catalan giants are already dropped to the second position on the points table with arch-rivals Real Madrid leading the charge. Athletic have beaten Barcelona twice this season - in La Liga and Copa del Rey. Quique Setien needs to find the solution for the Barcelona to start functioning in an attacking way to score goals and try to play with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez from the starting. Barcelona will miss the start mid-fielder Frenkie de Jong who is out for weeks due to injury. Speaking ahead of Barca's crucial clash against Athletic Club, Setien stated both the teams cannot afford to slip-up any further as the title race is expected to go right down to the wire. "It's true that goal difference puts us below. But we still have the same amount of points. They (Real Madrid) can't make any mistakes either," Setien said during the pre-match press conference.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga Live Streaming in India

When is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will take place on Wednesday, June 24 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao being played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will be played at the Camp Nou.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

