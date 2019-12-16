Monday, December 16, 2019
     
Arsenal hold talks with Mikel Arteta for head coach position: Reports

Arsenal sacked Unai Emery in November and former player Freddie Ljungberg is currently managing the side on an interim basis.

London Published on: December 16, 2019 16:33 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was seen outside Mikel Arteta's Manchester mansion late on Sunday night, fuelling talk that the Manchester City assistant coach could be approached to succeed the sacked Unai Emery.

According to The Sun's exclusive report, Venkatesham was spotted leaving Arteta's mansion late on Sunday night hours after Manchester City had thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the English Premier League.

The club's lawyer and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy was also spotted making his way out of the house and into the car at 1.20 a.m., The Sun report said.

SunSport sources said it was a two-and-a-half hour meeting.

Freddie Ljungberg is currently in charge of Arsenal as interim manager.

