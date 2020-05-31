Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. AIFF to reopen office with 50 per cent work force

AIFF to reopen office with 50 per cent work force

As per the guidelines, no more than 50 per cent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2020 23:27 IST
aiff, aiff office, coronavirus, lockdown
Image Source : AIFF

As per the guidelines, no more than 50 per cent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.

With 50 per cent workforce and other guidelines in place, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reopen its office after a break of more than two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIFF on Sunday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the employees.

Related Stories

As per the guidelines, no more than 50 per cent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.

The employees' temperature will be checked at the main gate before they make their way into the office.

Should any department require full attendance under exceptional circumstances, the head of the administration must be informed at least 24 hours in advance.

The staff will be required to download the Arogya app.

An employee will be allowed to work from home if he or she is not up to the mark health-wise. The guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X