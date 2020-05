AIFF to reopen office with 50 per cent work force

Image Source : AIFF As per the guidelines, no more than 50 per cent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.

With 50 per cent workforce and other guidelines in place, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reopen its office after a break of more than two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIFF on Sunday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the employees.

The employees' temperature will be checked at the main gate before they make their way into the office.

Should any department require full attendance under exceptional circumstances, the head of the administration must be informed at least 24 hours in advance.

The staff will be required to download the Arogya app.

An employee will be allowed to work from home if he or she is not up to the mark health-wise. The guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

