AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AC Milan’s star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has testes positive for COVID-19, revealed the Serie A club on its official Twitter handle.

The Italian giants made the announcement hours before they take on Norwegian side FK Bodo in an important Europa League qualifying game.

“Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodø/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative,” read AC Milan’s statement.

With the Swedish striker unavailable for the game, AC Milan’s Europa League ambitions could be dented with the risk of facing the embarrassment of not making it to the group stages.

