Thursday, September 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests COVID-19 positive

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests COVID-19 positive

The 38-year-old Swedish striker will miss all important Europa League third-round qualification clash on Thursday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2020 19:28 IST
zlatan ibrahimovic
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AC Milan’s star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has testes positive for COVID-19, revealed the Serie A club on its official Twitter handle.

Related Stories

The Italian giants made the announcement hours before they take on Norwegian side FK Bodo in an important Europa League qualifying game.

“Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodø/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative,” read AC Milan’s statement.

With the Swedish striker unavailable for the game, AC Milan’s Europa League ambitions could be dented with the risk of facing the embarrassment of not making it to the group stages.

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X