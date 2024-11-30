Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming, schedule, squads and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vice-captain Agha Salman leads Pakistan in T20I series against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will eye a positive start to the three-match T20I series as they host Pakistan in Bulawayo on Sunday. Pakistan clinched a 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe after losing the first game and will enter the T20Is as clear favourites.

Both teams last faced each other in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2022 where Zimbabwe registered a thrilling 1-run win in Perth. The new vice-captain Salman Ali Agha is set to lead the team as Pakistan rest their key players, including captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe have dropped the veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams from their T20I squad despite an impressive performance in the recent ODIs. Zimbabwe have won two of their last three T20I meetings against Pakistan but have struggled for consistency in 2024.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I fixtures

1st T20I - 4:30 PM IST, Sunday, December 1 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

2nd T20I - 4:30 PM IST, Tuesday, December 3 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

3rd T20I - 4:30 PM IST, Thursday, December 5 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan Playing XI for 1st T20I: Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I live streaming and telecast details

Unfortunately, there is no official telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I series in India. However, Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of all three games on the Fancode application and website. Pakistan-based users can watch the game on Geo Super TV and ZTN will live telecast for Zimbabwe fans.