Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test on TV and streaming? Zimbabwe to host New Zealand in the second Test starting August 7 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. New Zealand dominated the first Test, winning by nine wickets. Kiwi pacer William O’Rourke is out with injury, while captain Tom Latham's participation remains uncertain.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Zimbabwe will host New Zealand in the second Test, starting on August 7 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In the first game of the series, the Black Caps decimated the hosts, winning the match by nine wickets. Matt Henry was the star with the ball, picking up nine wickets, while Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell contributed significantly with the bat.

Notably, Zimbabwe have been highly active in red-ball cricket as of late. They started the reason with a one-off Test against England, followed by a series against South Africa, and now New Zealand. They have shown signs of improvement but are yet to clutch on crucial moments. Their bowlers deserve significant praise, having bundled the Mitchell Santner -led side for 307 runs in the first innings, but the batters once again failed to make a mark.

Now, as things stand, Kiwi pacer William O’Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test. He complained of a stiff back. Meanwhile, it isn’t clear if New Zealand captain Tom Latham will feature in the second and final Test of the series. He missed the opening game due to a shoulder injury. Santner led the side in his absence. Glenn Phillips is also out of the series.

When and where to watch ZIM vs NZ Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch both matches via live streaming on the Fancode app and website. The second Test is scheduled to begin on August 7 in Bulawayo. It will begin on 1:30 pm IST.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Will Young, Glenn Phillips