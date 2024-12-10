Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live: When and where to watch ZIM vs AFG T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan have played a lot of ODI cricket in recent times and this will be their first T20I since the semi-final loss in the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series as part of the multi-format assignment at home. Zimbabwe was just playing a white-ball assignment at home against Pakistan and even though they lost the ODI and T20I series, the win in the finale last week will make them hopeful of what's to come starting Wednesday, December 11 in Harare. Zimbabwe prevailed in a thriller against Pakistan and given that Afghanistan haven't played a T20 international for better for five months, the hosts will be confident of continuing their winning run.

However, Afghanistan, who had a dream run coming crashing down in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, are slowly coming into their own on the international stage. Afghanistan may not have played many T20Is since the tournament, they have won both the ODI assignments in the UAE against South Africa and Bangladesh, fellow Champions Trophy participants and with the spin attack they have, Rashid Khan and Co will be keen to continue from where they left off at the T20 World Cup.

When and where to watch ZIM vs AFG T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between South Africa and Pakistan starting in Durban will kick off on Tuesday, December 10 at 9:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for December 13 and 14 in Centurion and Johannesburg, respectively. The SA vs PAK T20l series will have a live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels on TV in India with the live streaming being available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

Sikandar Raza (C), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Zubaid Akbari, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq