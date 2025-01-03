Zimbabwe to host Ireland for all-format tour after Afghanistan series, Irish Board announces squad

Follow us on Image Source : ZIMBABWE CRICKET Ireland to tour Zimbabwe for an all-format series.

Zimbabwe Cricket on Friday announced that it will be hosting Ireland in an all-format series after the ongoing one against Afghanistan ends. Zimbabwe will host back-to-back tours, which their managing director Givemore Makoni believes is 'a testament to our commitment' of giving the players regular cricket at the International level.

The Chevrons are hosting Afghanistan for an all-format tour that features 3 T20Is, as many ODIs and 2 Tests. While the white-ball series is done, the two teams are locking horns in the second and final Test.

The all-format series against Ireland will have one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. "We are delighted to welcome Ireland for what promises to be an exciting and competitive tour.

"Hosting two full tours in quick succession is a testament to our commitment to providing our players with regular international cricket and to our efforts in growing the game in Zimbabwe," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said.

The series kicks off on February 6 with the one-off Test before the ODIs roll in from February 14 onwards. The T20Is will be the last one to be played from February 22 onwards.

Meanwhile, Ireland have announced their squads for the series. Andrew Balbirnie will be leading the Test side while Paul Stirling will have the reins of the ODIs and T20Is. Morgan Topping has been handed his maiden called-up for the Test and has also been included in the squad for the ODI series.

Ireland Test squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland ODI squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White