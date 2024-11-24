ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan match in Bulawayo

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan will be up against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series in Bulawayo

Pakistan will be up against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series in Bulawayo starting Sunday, November 24. Pakistan will be high on confidence after an ODI series victory in and against Australia, a first after 22 years for the 1992 champions. With Pakistan choosing to rest a few of their first-choice players including Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, their main aim will be to test their bench strength in the Zimbabwe series. With the new white-ball coach Aaqib Javed stressing that his focus will be on ODIs with an eye on the Champions Trophy, expect Pakistan to be at their best even though they have a few inexperienced players in the squad.

With no Babar, the likes of Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam will have to shepherd the batting duties. Pakistan have already announced their playing XI, with three debutants in the side including Aamer Jamal, who has been looked at as the blue-eyed boy having begun well in Test cricket.

Zimbabwe are coming off some good form in the regional qualifiers and even though it was T20Is, the players had some game time. Even though Pakistan have some inexperience in the squad, they will start as favourites but Zimabwe with the likes of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williamson in the team can't be taken lightly.

My Dream11 team for ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI

Dion Myers, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc), Agha Salman, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Haris Rauf (c), Aamer Jamal

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain